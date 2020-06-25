Conf. to be held on Prisoners of Conscience in Persian Gulf Arab states

The conference brings together a group of human rights figures and organizations to highlight the suffering behind the Perian Gulf bars, on 25-27 June 2020.

Panels are broadcasted live on the YouTube channel below:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoDh_AqdKAwxhcdmjaGiCzw

[p]GIDHR is a civil non-governmental and non-profit organization aiming to promote the respect for democratic principles, as well as establishing the human rights and social justice principles, and stopping the human rights violations in the Persian Gulf region in general and in Bahrain in particular.

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia [P]GIDHR has the right to open branches in other regions, has legal character, and independent financial disclosure.

It is seeking to be in the ranks of the major organizations defending democratic and human rights principles and values through contributing to achieving peace and justice for all in the Persian Gulf States.

