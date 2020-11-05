Envoy meets with Iranian inmates, vows to follow up problems

Concurrent with the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and within the framework of consular supports, Ali Najafi attended Oman’s Samail Central Prison, located 100 km away from Omani capital, and held talks with Iranian prisoners who are facing their sentences in this country for various reasons and crimes they committed.

In this visit, the Iranian envoy was welcomed by the head of Omni prisons. The two sides discussed the latest situation of Iranian inmates in Oman.

Prison officials attributed part of the reason for the crime by Iranian prisoners to their lack of knowledge about Omanis laws and regulations.

In his meeting with inmates, the Iranian envoy vowed to follow up their problems seriously.

