Handing over a prisoner to Kuwait, Iran receives 3 from Qatar

“A prisoner imprisoned in Mashhad is handed over to Kuwait and three Iranian prisoners were delivered to Iranian officials at Mehrabad Airport,” Mahmoud Abbasi described.

In May 2016, Tehran and Kuwait City agreed to implement an extradition agreement signed years ago, in the presence of interior and justice ministries’ officials from the two sides.

Accordingly and in the same month, some 47 Iranian nationals imprisoned in Kuwait under different names, were transferred to Iran to serve the rest of their sentences in the country. This made up the largest number of convicts transferred to Iran at once after the victory of Islamic Revolution in 1979.

