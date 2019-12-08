  1. Politics
8 December 2019 - 16:03

Handing over a prisoner to Kuwait, Iran receives 3 from Qatar

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – Deputy minister of the Judiciary for human rights and international affairs informed on Sunday that under its judiciary and legal cooperation with Kuwait and Qatar, Iran has extradited a prisoner to Kuwait and received three Iranian ones from Qatar.

“A prisoner imprisoned in Mashhad is handed over to Kuwait and three Iranian prisoners were delivered to Iranian officials at Mehrabad Airport,” Mahmoud Abbasi described.

In May 2016, Tehran and Kuwait City agreed to implement an extradition agreement signed years ago, in the presence of interior and justice ministries’ officials from the two sides.

Accordingly and in the same month, some 47 Iranian nationals imprisoned in Kuwait under different names, were transferred to Iran to serve the rest of their sentences in the country. This made up the largest number of convicts transferred to Iran at once after the victory of Islamic Revolution in 1979.

