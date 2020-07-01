Genaveh-Kuwait container shipping line launched: official

A refrigerated container shipping line between Islamic Republic of Iran and Kuwait started its activity with forwarding the first shipment of agricultural food products via this port.

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Wed. and added, “the first consignment of this shipping line, as weigh as 160 tons including various types of food products, fresh fruits and vegetables, was loaded by Landing Craft “Arabakhtar” and exported to the destination country within the framework of eight refrigerated containers.”

This ship has the capacity of transporting eight refrigerated containers, with a total capacity of 497 tons, which is active in the field of export of agricultural and livestock products, he highlighted.

Considering the policies adopted in the field of activity of all affiliated ports and use of facilities and infrastructures created in them, necessary planning was made for launching a containerized line between Genaveh Port and Kuwait, Bahadori added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the export of goods via this port and added, “export of goods via this port can lead to the lower costs for exporters due to the short distance of 140 miles to Kuwait.”

Bahadori referred to the important strategic and geographical location of this coastal city and added, “proper access roads to the city, current location of the port, proper and appropriate equipment, support of governor and city officials and also customs cooperation are of the salient advantages of the city that has encouraged traders and merchants to do trade and business activity in this port.”

Once coronavirus restrictions are removed in Kuwait, Genaveh will be turned into one of the export ports in Bushehr province and country, he stressed.

