US unilateralism poses serious threat to international peace, security: Ghalibaf

He made the remarks on Wednesday at a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Chang Hua noting, “Iran- China ties are stable, strong and historic, and especially after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, relations between the two countries expanded.”

Emphasizing the need to expand the interaction between the two countries, he said: “Countries around the world, including Iran and China, are facing the arrogant and unilateral nature of the US and its adverse effects on the rights of nations at the national, regional and international levels.”

Ghalibaf strongly condemned the interference of the US and some other countries in China's internal affairs and thanked the Chinese government for its clear opposition regarding the IAEA’s resolution against the Islamic Republic.

Chang Hua also maintained that China seeks to expand bilateral ties with Iran and added, “The two countries must support each other on important issues and common interests, As the Chinese side strongly supported Iran's sovereignty and independence and opposed US unilateral sanctions.”

“Western countries, especially the US, have been putting pressure on Iran and China for years seemingly for human rights, however, we have always stood by each other and expressed our disgust at the interference of foreign countries and unilateralism,” Chinese Ambassador added.

