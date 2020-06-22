Parl. speaker emphasizes need to expand all-out coop. with Russia

He made the remarks in a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan on Monday and said that cooperation of Russia’s State Duma with the Iranian Parliament should be prioritized in economic field.

While appreciating the principled position of the Russian Federation towards the Islamic Republic of Iran in a recent session of Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA], Ghalibaf stated, “there is no doubt that Russia’s Duma Parliamentary cooperation with the Iranian Parliament should be accelerated in economic field and this issue should be prioritized.”

The allegations raised in IAEA’s resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran are not legal and Russia took firm stance on this issue, Ghalibaf emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian Parliament speaker pointed to the significance of focusing on the situation in Syria and expressed his satisfaction with the joint talks held between Iran and Russia.

He went on to say that resolving Syria’s issue has only a political solution and organizing a tripartite meeting between Iran, Russia and Turkey will help realize the objectives of the issue effectively.

For his part, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan said, “it is hoped that bilateral ties between the two countries of Iran and Russia will be promoted more than before.”

“Russia considers bilateral cooperation and collaboration between Russia’s State Duma and Iranian Parliament ‘important’ and we hope that this type of cooperation will be continued in future,” the envoy emphasized.

