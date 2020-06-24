US imposes sanctions against Iranian captains of fuel tankers

The sanctions comes as Iran delivered some 1.5 million barrels of fuel to Venezuela in defiance of US sanctions against both nations. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Washington will continue its unilateral approach and pressure on Iran and Venezuela.

"These captains, who led five Iranian flagged tankers — CLAVEL, PETUNIA, FORTUNE, FOREST and FAXON — delivered gasoline and gasoline components to Venezuela, and are now added to OFAC’s Specially Designated National and Blocked Persons List (SDN List)," the US Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday, according to the National.

US has already imposed sanctions against Iran Shipping Lines and National Iranian Tanker Company.

Washington had threatened to adopt measures against free trade between Iran and Venezuela.

MAH/PR