  1. Politics
Jun 24, 2020, 7:42 PM

US imposes sanctions against Iranian captains of fuel tankers

US imposes sanctions against Iranian captains of fuel tankers

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – The US administration has introduced a new round of sanctions against captains of five Iranian tankers that had delivered fuel to Venezuela last month.

The sanctions comes as Iran delivered some 1.5 million barrels of fuel to Venezuela in defiance of US sanctions against both nations. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Washington will continue its unilateral approach and pressure on Iran and Venezuela.

"These captains, who led five Iranian flagged tankers — CLAVEL, PETUNIA, FORTUNE, FOREST and FAXON — delivered gasoline and gasoline components to Venezuela, and are now added to OFAC’s Specially Designated National and Blocked Persons List (SDN List)," the US Treasury Department said in a statement on Wednesday, according to the National. 

US has already imposed sanctions against Iran Shipping Lines and National Iranian Tanker Company.

Washington had threatened to adopt measures against free trade between Iran and Venezuela.

MAH/PR

News Code 160161

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News