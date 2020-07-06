FM spokesman, Chinese envoy meet in Tehran

“Very pleased to meet respectable spokesperson of Iranian Foreign Ministry, Mr. Mousavi,” Hua tweeted in Persian while noting that the meeting has been held under health protocols.

No information is yet available on the topics discussed by the two diplomats during the meeting held at the headquarters of Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

His last meeting with the Iranian officials was on June 24 when he met with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran, expressing his country’s readiness to expand ties with Iran in different fields.

MAH