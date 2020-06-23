  1. Politics
Afghanistan seeking to expand Parliamentary ties with Iran: Afghan official

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Speaker of Afghanistan's House of the People Mir Rahman Rahmani congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as the Iranian Parliament Speaker.

In a message on Tuesday, Speaker of Afghanistan's House of the People Mir Rahman Rahmani congratulated Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on his election as the Iranian Parliament Speaker and called for expansion of relations between the two countries.

The message reads as follows:

On the behalf of the Afghanistan's House of the People, I would like to warmly congratulate you on your election as the new Iranian Parliament Speaker.

While emphasizing the importance of friendly ties between the two countries and parliaments, I am confident that during your term, these relations will be further developed and expanded.

