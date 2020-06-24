Iran-China to improve 25-year-coop. document: Zarif

On the verge of Dragon Boat Festival in China, I am really pleased about holding a video conference with Chinese FM Wang Yi," he tweeted.

"We compared on various subjects such as deepening strategical all-out mutual ties, development of the 25-year cooperation document, and reinforcement of mutual protection in international affairs," he added.

"We re-underscored on our support for the JCPOA, multilateralism, and international regulations and jointly announced our disagreement with unilateralism and weakening the JCPOA."

"I seize this opportunity to hope our Chinese friends a happy Dragon Boat Festival," he wrote.

