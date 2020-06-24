  1. Politics
Iran-China to improve 25-year-coop. document: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – In a tweet in Chinses, Iranian FM Zarif informed that in his talks via a video conference with his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday, they have conferred on the development of a 25-year cooperation document as well as some other issues.

On the verge of Dragon Boat Festival in China, I am really pleased about holding a video conference with Chinese FM Wang Yi," he tweeted.

"We compared on various subjects such as deepening strategical all-out mutual ties, development of the 25-year cooperation document, and reinforcement of mutual protection in international affairs," he added.

"We re-underscored on our support for the JCPOA, multilateralism, and international regulations and jointly announced our disagreement with unilateralism and weakening the JCPOA."

"I seize this opportunity to hope our Chinese friends a happy Dragon Boat Festival," he wrote.

