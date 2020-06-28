People's livelihood must be our main concern: Ghalibaf

“Our main concern must be economy and people's livelihood at the present time,” he said on Sunday.

“When we talk about the digital economy, it means that we have a great opportunity to make up for past setbacks and go a very short way to achieving the greatest,” he added.

He went on to say that ignoring the digital economy poses a threat to the country as the rest of the world is making progress in this regard.

According to Ghalibaf, the young generation in Iran is capable of achieving great things especially in the field of the digital economy.

He further expressed hope that economic difficulties can be tackled in the near future by means of cooperation and adopting necessary measures.

