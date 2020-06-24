  1. Politics
Jun 24, 2020, 7:18 PM

US' interference in China's internal affair threat to intl. stability: Zarif

US' interference in China's internal affair threat to intl. stability: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Iranian FM Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, in a video conference on Wednesday, discussed various issues including US unilateralist behavior, mutual cooperation, and Iran nuclear deal known as the JCPOA when Zarif named the US' interference in China's internal affair a threat to international stability.

During their talks, Zarif lauded China's fight against the coronavirus and said Iran-China cooperation on the issue was a good opportunity for proving sympathy towards each other.

He expressed gratitude for the help of the Chinese government and nation for Iran during the pandemic.

Referring to strategical ties between the two sides, he hoped that Iran-China comprehensive cooperation document will be signed in the near future.

The Iranian minister called for the allocation of specific facilities to both countries' tradesmen under the Covid-19 outbreak.

He condemned the interference of the US and some western countries in China's internal affairs, calling the attitude a big threat to international stability.

Chinese FM welcomed Zarif's suggestion for improvement of trade transactions, vowing that China will study the suggestion.

Wang Yi reiterated China's support for the JCPOA and referring his recent letter to UNSC and UN General Secretary said, "China agrees with no change in the JCPOA articles and UN Resolution 2231."

"The US' withdrawal from the JCPOA has left no rights for it to make and changes in the agreement's mechanisms."

Both sides underscored the significance of multilateralism among world countries and support for international rights against the US' unilateralist approach.

HJ/4957700

 

News Code 160155

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News