Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 20

Arman-e Melli:

Two different narratives about Judge Mansouri’s death in Romania

Aftab:

Bolton levels new accusations against Trump; efforts to take revenge on boss

Pyongyang sends message to America through destroying a building

Ebtekar:

COVID-19 claims life of one Iranian every 12 minutes

Anti-Iranian resolutions return

Etemad:

Body of Mansuri found in Romania: jumped or pushed?

Ettela’at:

Nasrallah says undermining economy a new plot against Lebanon

Ambassador: Those behind anti-Iranian resolution must take responsibility for its consequences

Iran test-fires new generation of naval cruise missiles

New scandal in US: Bolton’s revelations against Trump

Javan:

Resolution proposed by 3 founders of JCPOA against Iran approved; reward of one-sided JCPOA!

Khorasan:

Trump’s stupidity completed by Europe

Iran boosts missile power on sea

Kayhan:

Halting implementation of JCPOA is least answer to EU’s treason

Iran unveils naval version of Khordad 3 missile system

MAH