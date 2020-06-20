Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 20

Arman-e Melli:
Two different narratives about Judge Mansouri’s death in Romania
Aftab:
Bolton levels new accusations against Trump; efforts to take revenge on boss
Pyongyang sends message to America through destroying a building
Ebtekar:
COVID-19 claims life of one Iranian every 12 minutes
Anti-Iranian resolutions return
Etemad:
Body of Mansuri found in Romania: jumped or pushed?
Ettela’at:
Nasrallah says undermining economy a new plot against Lebanon
Ambassador: Those behind anti-Iranian resolution must take responsibility for its consequences
Iran test-fires new generation of naval cruise missiles
New scandal in US: Bolton’s revelations against Trump
Javan:
Resolution proposed by 3 founders of JCPOA against Iran approved; reward of one-sided JCPOA!
Khorasan:
Trump’s stupidity completed by Europe
Iran boosts missile power on sea
Kayhan:
Halting implementation of JCPOA is least answer to EU’s treason
Iran unveils naval version of Khordad 3 missile system
