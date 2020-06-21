Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 21

Aftab:

Zarif: E3 must stop public face-saving, muster the courage to state publicly what they admit privately

School to be open on 6 September

Ebtekar:

John Kerry warns of unpredictable situation if Trump is re-elected

Etela'at:

Zarif: E3 absolutely powerless against US bullying

Extensive protests in US on occasion of slavery abolition

Iran:

Corona-related decisions for summer by Rouhani

Tehran's options on table in response to ruling of BoG

Javan:

Kerry: If Trump is elected, there will be revolution in US

Zarif: E3 are accessories to Trump & Netanyahu

Shargh:

Zarif: E3 are in no position to counsel Iran

Kayhan:

Huge protests across US

Atlantic Council: Trump's behavior proved correctness of Iranian Leader's analysis

