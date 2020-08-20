Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 20

Iran:
Biden-Trump's conflict on Iran's JCPOA
Shargh:
Rouhani to critics of JCPOA: In case of pulling out of the deal, Iran had to pay all expenses
American Expert: Even in his 2nd tenure, Trump not to negotiate with Tehran
Ettela’at:
Rouhani: Oi will be sold domestically at stock market after agreement among administration, Parliament & judiciary system
Sedaye Eslahat:
Trigger mechanism, Trump's tool to show off for US Presidential elections.
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Oman's Bin Alawai says goodbye after 23 years
Kayhan:
New York Times: US Presidential Elections to change into internal war
Hamshahri:
Iran to be converted into a virtual hoseynieh in Muharram
Your Comment