Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 22

Ebtekar:

Parliament threatens to withdraw from NPT

Board of 11 commissions of Parliament elected

Etemad:

Bolton’s book to inflict heavy blow to Trump’s election campaign

Iran ready to facilitate entry of Afghan nationals: minister

Ettela’at:

Parliament speaker: Iranian nation has chosen active resistance

Iran:

Iran, Afghanistan to finalize comprehensive cooperation document

Khorasan:

240 MPs call for halt to implementation of Additional Protocol

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Why COVID-19 failed to increase unemployment in Japan? The secret of Samurai investment’s resistance

Shargh:

Judiciary Chief: Implementing justice among main measures of second step of Islamic Revolution

Bolton takes Trump to the brink of collapse

Kayhan:

Hashd al-Sha’abi warns Iraqi government over trap of talks with US

Symbols of slavery in US toppling one after another

Ghalibaf: Iran not against diplomacy but talks with US ‘harmful, forbidden’

JCPOA is dead but government not daring to bury it

MAH