Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 22

Ebtekar:
Parliament threatens to withdraw from NPT
Board of 11 commissions of Parliament elected
Etemad:
Bolton’s book to inflict heavy blow to Trump’s election campaign
Iran ready to facilitate entry of Afghan nationals: minister
Ettela’at:
Parliament speaker: Iranian nation has chosen active resistance
Iran:
Iran, Afghanistan to finalize comprehensive cooperation document
Khorasan:
240 MPs call for halt to implementation of Additional Protocol
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Why COVID-19 failed to increase unemployment in Japan? The secret of Samurai investment’s resistance
Shargh:
Judiciary Chief: Implementing justice among main measures of second step of Islamic Revolution
Bolton takes Trump to the brink of collapse
Kayhan:
Hashd al-Sha’abi warns Iraqi government over trap of talks with US
Symbols of slavery in US toppling one after another
Ghalibaf: Iran not against diplomacy but talks with US ‘harmful, forbidden’
JCPOA is dead but government not daring to bury it
