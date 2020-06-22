  1. Iran
Jun 22, 2020, 9:02 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 22

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language newspapers on Monday, June 22.

Ebtekar:

Parliament threatens to withdraw from NPT

Board of 11 commissions of Parliament elected

Etemad:

Bolton’s book to inflict heavy blow to Trump’s election campaign

Iran ready to facilitate entry of Afghan nationals: minister

Ettela’at:

Parliament speaker: Iranian nation has chosen active resistance

Iran:

Iran, Afghanistan to finalize comprehensive cooperation document

Khorasan:

240 MPs call for halt to implementation of Additional Protocol

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Why COVID-19 failed to increase unemployment in Japan? The secret of Samurai investment’s resistance

Shargh:

Judiciary Chief: Implementing justice among main measures of second step of Islamic Revolution

Bolton takes Trump to the brink of collapse

Kayhan:

Hashd al-Sha’abi warns Iraqi government over trap of talks with US

Symbols of slavery in US toppling one after another

Ghalibaf: Iran not against diplomacy but talks with US ‘harmful, forbidden’

JCPOA is dead but government not daring to bury it

