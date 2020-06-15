Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 15

Etela’at:

Zarif: If Iran's case is sent to UNSC, Iran will make an authoritative decision

Killing of another black man by US police doubled anger of protesters

Iran:

Rabiei: Govt. approves regulations to grant citizenship to children with Iranian mothers

Javan:

US police once again angered protesters

Donyaye Eghtesad:

Socialist autonomy in the United States

Shargh:

FM Zarif lands in Turkey for bilateral talks

Resumption of Astana triangle talks

Kayhan:

A new wave of protests in US over killing of another black man

Hashd al-Sha’abi strong supporter of Iraqi security forces

Arman-e Melli:

Actor Mohamad Ali Keshavarz passes away at 90

Etemad:

Shadow of nightmare, tragedy in Korean Peninsula; Pyongyang implicitly threatened South Korea with military action

