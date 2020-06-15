Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 15

Etela’at:
Zarif: If Iran's case is sent to UNSC, Iran will make an authoritative decision
Killing of another black man by US police doubled anger of protesters
Iran:
Rabiei: Govt. approves regulations to grant citizenship to children with Iranian mothers
Javan:
US police once again angered protesters
Donyaye Eghtesad:
Socialist autonomy in the United States
Shargh:
FM Zarif lands in Turkey for bilateral talks
Resumption of Astana triangle talks
Kayhan:
A new wave of protests in US over killing of another black man
Hashd al-Sha’abi strong supporter of Iraqi security forces
Arman-e Melli:
Actor Mohamad Ali Keshavarz passes away at 90
Etemad:
Shadow of nightmare, tragedy in Korean Peninsula; Pyongyang implicitly threatened South Korea with military action
ZZ/
Your Comment