Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 16

Arman-e Melli:

Biden seeking to complete security belt around Iran

Russian president set to travel to Iran

Aftab:

Agreement on JCPOA revival talks accessible

Ebtekar:

Outlook of Hebrew-Arabic coalition

Etemad:

Gen. Shekarchi warns Biden over anti-Iran claims

Iran:

Iran more powerful, US more weakened than ever, President Raeisi says

Jame Jam:

Simultaneous with Biden regional tour, Iran unveils naval division of UAV carriers

Javan:

Iran to give firm, crushing response to anti-Iran moves

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Iran Army unveils 1st naval division of UAV carriers

Kayhan:

Raeisi: Iran not to bear insecurity in region

