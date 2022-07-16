Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 16

Arman-e Melli:
Biden seeking to complete security belt around Iran
Russian president set to travel to Iran
Aftab:
Agreement on JCPOA revival talks accessible
Ebtekar:
Outlook of Hebrew-Arabic coalition
Etemad:
Gen. Shekarchi warns Biden over anti-Iran claims
Iran:
Iran more powerful, US more weakened than ever, President Raeisi says
Jame Jam:
Simultaneous with Biden regional tour, Iran unveils naval division of UAV carriers
Javan:
Iran to give firm, crushing response to anti-Iran moves
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
Iran Army unveils 1st naval division of UAV carriers
Kayhan:
Raeisi: Iran not to bear insecurity in region
RHM/
