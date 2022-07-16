  1. Iran
Jul 16, 2022, 9:15 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 16

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, July 16.

Arman-e Melli:

Biden seeking to complete security belt around Iran

Russian president set to travel to Iran

Aftab:

Agreement on JCPOA revival talks accessible

Ebtekar:

Outlook of Hebrew-Arabic coalition

Etemad:

Gen. Shekarchi warns Biden over anti-Iran claims

Iran:

Iran more powerful, US more weakened than ever, President Raeisi says 

Jame Jam:

Simultaneous with Biden regional tour, Iran unveils naval division of UAV carriers

Javan:

Iran to give firm, crushing response to anti-Iran moves

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Iran Army unveils 1st naval division of UAV carriers

Kayhan:

Raeisi: Iran not to bear insecurity in region

