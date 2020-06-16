  1. Politics
Jun 16, 2020, 8:57 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 16

Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 16

TEHRAN, Jun. 16 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language newspapers on Tuesday, June 16.

Arman-e Melli:

Rob Macaire: We do not want to see failure of agreements

Iran's concern over Rafael Grossi's one-sided approach

Ebtekar:

Iran's serious warning to IAEA

Etemad:

Russian amb.: US has no right to speak about JCPOA

Etela'at:

Mousavi: UN Secretariat’s claim in line with Zionist regime's baseless report

Iran:

Zarif: Gas export to Turkey to resume by end of current month

Javan:

Foreign Ministry: Iran's possible response to IAEA to be decisive

Shahrvand:

FM spox.: IAEA must be neutral on specialized issues

Rabiei: Coronavirus most important issue for government

Kayhan:

Atomic Energy Agency or Spy Agency?!

Iranian amb.; Recent visit of General Ghaani to Iraq has nothing to do with Baghdad-Washington dialogue

ZZ/

News Code 159853

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News