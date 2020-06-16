Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on June 16

Arman-e Melli:
Rob Macaire: We do not want to see failure of agreements
Iran's concern over Rafael Grossi's one-sided approach
Ebtekar:
Iran's serious warning to IAEA
Etemad:
Russian amb.: US has no right to speak about JCPOA
Etela'at:
Mousavi: UN Secretariat’s claim in line with Zionist regime's baseless report
Iran:
Zarif: Gas export to Turkey to resume by end of current month
Javan:
Foreign Ministry: Iran's possible response to IAEA to be decisive
Shahrvand:
FM spox.: IAEA must be neutral on specialized issues
Rabiei: Coronavirus most important issue for government
Kayhan:
Atomic Energy Agency or Spy Agency?!
Iranian amb.; Recent visit of General Ghaani to Iraq has nothing to do with Baghdad-Washington dialogue
