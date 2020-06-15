Turkey is against US unilateral sanctions on Iran: Cavusoglu

Speaking in a joint news conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Ankara on Monday, he reiterated that Turkey is against US sanctions imposed on Iran.

While expressing his concern over security instabilities in the region, Turkish foreign minister said, “despite instabilities in the region, terrorism is a common problem of all countries in the region.”

In this meeting, he revealed the joint effort of Turkey with other countries specially Russia for establishing a ceasefire in Libya and added, “Turkey has no disagreement with Moscow on Libyan issues and developments.”

Turkish foreign minister also revealed an agreement with Russia to continue technical talks on a ceasefire in Libya.

In the end of this joint meeting, Cavusoglu stipulated that Turkey is against sanctions imposed by the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lashed out at unilateral US sanctions imposed against Iran and praised Turkey’s positions adopted on US sanctions.

Yesterday, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif arrived in Turkey for a two-day visit. This is Zarif’s second foreign visit after the first wave of outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Upon his arrival in Turkey, Zarif met and held talks with his Turkish counterpart on bilateral ties, regional and international developments.

