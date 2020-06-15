Tehran-Istanbul direct flights to be resumed

The flights will be carried out by an Iranian and a Turkish airline, the reports say.

Under the pandemic, Qatarairways has been in charge of doing indirect flights from Tehran to Doha and Istanbul.

Flights between Iran and Turkey were temporarily suspended as of nearly three months ago from the closure of borders.

In early March, based on the coordination between Iran and Turkey, two special flights were conducted from Istanbul to Tehran to bring home the Iranian visitors stranded in Turkey.

The two countries are considering reopening borders and resuming the flights which have been suspended since March over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday left for Turkey's Istanbul for talks on bilateral relations and international issues.

A high-ranking delegation accompanies Zarif during his one-day trip to the Turkish largest city.

