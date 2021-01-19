Iranian, Turkish FMs hold phone talk on bilateral ties

The two sides also exchanged their views on the latest developments in bilateral relations in various fields of cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Turkey.
TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation on Tue. to discuss the bilateral ties.
