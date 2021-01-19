  1. Politics
Iranian, Turkish FMs hold phone talk on bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation on Tue. to discuss the bilateral ties.

The two sides also exchanged their views on the latest developments in bilateral relations in various fields of cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Turkey.

