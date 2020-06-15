Iranian, Turkish FMs hold meeting on regional developments

During the meeting, Zarif expressed solidarity with Turkey in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The two sides discussed the ways to compensate for the decline in trade between the two countries over the past four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iranian Foreign Minister also emphasized the need to resume gas exports and repair and reconstruction of the damaged section of the gas pipeline.

The latest developments in Syria, Yemen, Libya and the fight against terrorism were among the topics discussed by the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Turkey.

They also agreed to hold the Astana Summit virtually in the coming weeks and then to hold a face-to-face meeting in Tehran as soon as possible.

Heading an Iranian delegation, Zarif traveled to Istanbul on Sunday evening to meet with his Turkish counterpart, and is scheduled to travel to Russia to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Following his trip to Syria in April, this is Zarif’s second foreign visit after the first wave of coronavirus.

Iran, Russia and Turkey, as guarantors of the Astana Process, are working to reinforce the Syrian-Syrian dialogue and let Syrians decide their future by establishing de-escalation zones, forming a constitutional committee, and following up on the dialogue process and national reconciliation.

