Jun 15, 2020, 7:42 PM

Neighboring countries always our priority: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that neighboring countries are a priority for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a tweet on Monday, Zarif referred to his trip to Turkey and wrote, “Productive talks with my friend @MevlutCavusoglu & other senior officials in Istanbul.”

“In-depth exchange & fruitful decisions on bilateral cooperation, and also regional & global issues. Close consultations imperative,” he said.

He further maintained that he will travel to Moscow next and added, “Neighbors always our priority.”

It is worth mentioning that Zarif left Tehran for Turkey yesterday to meet with Turkish officials and is scheduled to meet with Russian authorities during his visit to Moscow.

