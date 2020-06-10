Iranian nation shatters US' 'knee on throat policy': President Rouhani

Rouhani stressed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that the health of the people is still our number one priority, and the need for close monitoring by the supervisory bodies, as well as the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, and the implementation of medical protocols by the people and business owners and guilds.

Appreciating the efforts of the country's medical and hospital staff in combatting COVID-19 over the past four months, the President said that with the exception of a few provinces that are in red conditions, we have reached the stage of controlling coronavirus in the country, adding, "The resilience of the Iranian people in the simultaneous fight against coronavirus and the severe, illegal US sanctions is well-known today and will be recorded in the history of the country."

Rouhani said, "In the field of coronavirus, due to the reopening that has been done gradually over the past two months, we should naturally be able to deal with the potential dangers of this virus with more caution and self-care.”

The President added, "Today, with the efforts made, we have succeeded in controlling this virus in the country, with the exception of a few provinces, and in these few provinces, double efforts are being made to get out of the red situation and create a good situation.”

Rouhani said that the capability of the Ministry of Health is still much higher than the pressure of this virus in the country, adding, "In the current situation, we are doing other things besides the healthcare reform plan, that is, we are trying to treat patients and find a vaccine for this virus.”

“Also, for the needs of the country in terms of health and treatment, the manufacturing sectors, especially the knowledge-based companies, have made great efforts, and in this regard, we are even exporters in some of our products, and some countries apply to buy health and disinfection facilities from Iran,” added Rouhani.

He said that in fighting coronavirus, people have cooperated from the beginning, adding, "We once again ask people to help us in this regard and I am sure that with people’s help and unity, the rest of the provinces will enter the virus control stage."

In another part of his speech, Rouhani stated that coronavirus is not over yet, addressing the people, "We have no choice but to change our lifestyle, that is, as long as the virus exists, and as long as the world finds a definite vaccine for coronavirus, there is no second way."

“We have no choice but to change our lifestyle until coronavirus completely eradicated, which could take for months,” said the President.

Rouhani added, "The second point that I want to emphasize is that the people are aware that our country has faced unprecedented severe sanctions by the White House rulers since the beginning of year 1397 (early 2018), and unfortunately they forced other countries to cooperate in some cases."

Stating that coronavirus was added to these problems, he said, "We are facing more difficult conditions. Everyone should pay attention to the situation in which we are managing the country."

ZZ/President.ir