Sanctions fails to affect Iranian nation's will for development

“The fact that inauguration of different projects continues under the time of sanctions shows that we have continued our path and grown our production,” he said in the inauguration ceremony of a number of industrial projects in Isfahan and Khorasan Razavi provinces held via video conferencing.

He went on to highlight that these industrial developments mean that “sanctions cannot affect our nation’s determination.”

“Of course, sanctions put pressure on us and make our work harder; the fact that managers of industrial units are requesting for more currency to accelerate their production shows that enemies have failed in stopping us and forcing us to surrender.”

“We did not allow the enemy to achieve its aim while also continuing our own path; of course, our movement may have slowed down, but the path and direction will go on as before,” said Rouhani.

This item is being updated…

MAH/IRN 83818100