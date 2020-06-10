Homegrown defense systems protecting Iranian sky: deputy cmdr.

He said the international embargoes imposed on Iran have made the country's domestic capabilities grow.

The Iranian commander said that the enemies are fully aware of Iran's capabilities in the defense sector adding that Iran is no more in need of purchasing specific parts of defense systems since it is now able to manufacture them domestically.

Commander of Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh said on May 31 that the force is a powerful one poised to respond and foil any probable foreign threats.

"Iranian Air Force is equipped with modern technology and has a big hand in designing, manufacturing, optimizing, and upgrading equipment," he told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the Air Force museum.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the few countries in the world that, while under sanctions, has managed to design and manufacture advanced training aircraft by relying on its most experienced and talented youth in cooperation with knowledge-based firms and private sector companies, Hatami said in the ceremony.

