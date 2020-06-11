3rd step in managing COVID-19 to fully comply with protocols: Pres. Rouhani

He made the remarks on Thursday in the meeting of the heads of the specialized committees of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus.

"We have entered the third phase of managing coronavirus in some parts of the country today," the president said, adding, "The first phase was implemented with widespread restrictions through the closure of many businesses, and the second phase with smart distancing that led to the reopening of businesses and the division of cities into three levels of red, yellow, and white."

Stating that the third step in managing coronavirus is to fully observe health protocols, the president added, "This phase begins while both domestic experts and international organizations have announced that no end can be considered for coronavirus for now."

Rouhani continued, "Planning for adaptation with coronavirus is essential with full compliance with protocols, which is based on the definition of specialists in changing lifestyles and work."

The President said, "Fortunately, Iran was one of the first countries that was able to reduce the pressure on people's lives and businesses by developing health protocols and provide a logical and gradual path to return to the necessary activities while maintaining people's health."

He stressed the need for the authorities to educate and inform the public with the cooperation of the IRIB in the field of health protocols, adding, "The production and distribution of masks as a necessary means to prevent the spread of the disease has reached a relatively good level. The Ministry of Industry should put the production of cheap masks on the agenda immediately."

The President described the reports presented during the reopening of high-traffic centres at the white, yellow and red classified levels, especially in religious centres, and expressed gratitude to the custodians of these centres for their cooperation.

Rouhani emphasized, "The officials of the relevant committees are obliged to hold explanatory meetings for the centres that are at a worrying level, including the officials of guilds and businesses, and to oblige them to observe and monitor the strict implementation of the instructions."

The president said, "People should know that the government and the officials are trying to bring the country's policies and programs into the stage of dealing with economic complications caused by coronavirus."

He stressed, "The effects of coronavirus on the country's economy are an undeniable global phenomenon and we need to enter the stage of compensating economic losses step by step, which also requires ensuring the health of the people and the proper observance of health regulations by the people."

ZZ/President.ir