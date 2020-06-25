Sanctions can not impede Iran from development: Rouhani

The projects included the construction of the Goureh-Jask pipeline in Hormogan province, Miandoab Petrochemical in West Azarbaijan, and the Normal Hegzane in Arak, Markazi production line.

The projects will not only meet the country's domestic needs, but they can strengthen Iran's international energy presence.

In his remarks, Rouhani said "Those who imposed sanctions on Iran i.e. the US and the Zionist regime are fully aware that they can not impede Iran from development and boosting production.

Rouhani added that Iran will skirt Strait of Hormuz in south of the country to export oil.

Goureh-Jask oil pipeline is aimed to increase the capacity of transporting daily crude oil to one million barrels, create sustainable development and job opportunities in Makran and export oil through the new station.

The national strategic project, which will meet over 95 percent of national needs, is being implemented by Iranian contractors and producers.

Another project is Miandoab petrochemicals which will bring 140,000 tons of growth in petrochemical products after being implemented.

In addition, the production line of hexane will provide the country with all petrochemical products needed for the nation.

