Sanctions cannot stop Iran: deputy FM

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Referring to the recent US sanctions against Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister for the Economic Diplomacy Affairs Gholamreza Ansari said, "The US sanctions are not new and cannot stop us."

The US sanctions are not new, and the US government has been trying to impose sanctions on Iran for 40 years but fortunately, they have failed and Iran has become more successful in trade relations, including exports and imports, said Ansari.

Sanctions cannot stop Iran’s efforts and they will only increase the costs, in which case the Iranian businessman must try to reduce costs in various ways, he added.

Referring to trade exchanges with Venezuela, he said that Venezuela is not our new trading partner; the two countries have been successful in exporting and importing for many years.

The two countries have been cooperating in various fields for many years, and their cooperation will be continued as long as there is a will, deputy FM noted.

