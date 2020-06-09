Iran focusing on economic growth despite US' 'economic terrorism': Rouhani

Rouhani added that while the country has been dealing with the coronavirus, it could manage to experience a boom in its stock market indices with the participation of the people.

He named making domestic markets transparent as one of the pivotal goals of the government.

According to media reports, the benchmark of the Tehran Stock Exchange moved to new highs at the start of the trading week on Saturday amid renewed investor sentiments toward the market’s future.

TSE’s main gauge, TEDPIX, gained 40,306 points for the day to climb 3.9% and stand at an all-time high of 1,068,844 points.

The rally swept through all small and large-cap stocks with large-cap shares having the upper hand as shown in the 4.3% growth in the TSE-30 index, which tracks the performance of 30 largest companies listed with the TSE in terms of market capitalization.

The value of deals by retail investors in both TSE and the junior equity market Iran Fara Bourse amounted to 95 trillion rials ($558 million) on Monday, which was way lower than the average in recent days, according to Donyaye Bourse website.

The analytical website said 3.26 trillion rials ($20 million) in fresh liquidity was injected into the market on Monday.

HJ/4945308