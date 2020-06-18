Iran will continue path of development despite all pressures: Rouhani

"The inauguration of major national projects in the country while the enemies' sanctions and fight against coronavirus are in place, conveys the message to the world that Iran will not stop attempting for the development and prosperity of the country," he said on Thursday at the inauguration ceremony of roads and urban development projects.

"The Ministry of Roads and Urban Development has two important tasks in the field of housing and roads," he said, his official website reported.

He continued saying that housing is one of the most important priorities of the government, saying, "Since the beginning of the eleventh government up until now, 1.3 million housing units have been finalized and provided to the people."

"Such inaugurations in the very tough year when we are facing coronavirus and COVID-19 and severe sanctions convey the message that the Iranian nation will not stop its development and will continue their path," he said.

"One of the most important issues that the 11th and 12th governments have had were railroads because of the safety of the people and saving energy and fuel."

"In addition to people's travel, cargo transport which will be cheaper through roads and the environment, which is very important as well," said Rouhani.

"One of the sectors that are under pressure because of COVID-19 is transportation and tourism, but the efforts that have recently begun will develop this sector."

"Today, economic activities are possible despite the virus outbreak and we do not have the severe restrictions as before, but we cannot continue these activities if they do not observe health protocols," said Rouhani.

He also said, "People's health and living and livelihood have always been the first priority for the government, and in this path, transportation has a very heavy burden".

Referring to the importance of housing and renting prices, he said, "This is one of the issues that the government, the economic board and the first vice-president have been tasked with".

Rouhani also went on to say, "I hope that God gives us all the opportunity to take major steps for a surge in production. Today, important projects inaugurated in 4 provinces."

MAH/President.ir