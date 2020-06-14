US threatening IAEA’s Board of Governors, UNSC: Pres. Rouhani

Speaking in a Cabinet session on Sunday, Rouhani added, “we are confident that our diplomats will stand against the United States firmly and will not let US succeed.”

He pointed to the struggle of the Iranian nation in three fronts of ‘fighting global arrogance’, ‘battling the novel coronavirus,’ and ‘dealing with unemployment’ and stated, “in the field of fighting against COVID-19, it is a matter of happiness to say that the disease is being contained in most provinces of the country.”

President Rouhani expounded on the latest measures taken in the field of containing the pandemic in the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani called on people in the country to carry out special healthcare guidelines in the fight against the disease and added, “Ministry of Health and Medical Education has compiled and notified necessary health guidelines and has provided people with all these protocols.”

The government is taking drastic measures in order to resolve the unemployment problem and boost living standard and livelihood of people in the country, he said, adding, “we should address the disease and take effective steps in line with observing health instructions as provided in this regard.”

