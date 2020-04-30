‘US has no legal argument to be JCPOA participant’: Iran UN envoy

In a tweet on Thursday, he pointed to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who “claims that based on UNSCR 2231, the US is a ‘participant’, whereas 2231 refers to ‘JCPOA Participants’.”

“He omits ‘JCPOA’ ref, since on May 8, 2018, his boss declared ‘ceasing US participation in JCPOA’. As such, the US has NO legal argument to be ‘participant’.”

According to a report by the New York Times, Washington is preparing a legal argument that the US is still a participant to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran in order to put more pressure on Iran. “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is preparing a legal argument that the United States remains a participant in the Iran nuclear accord that [US] President [Donald] Trump has renounced,” reads the report, adding, that the new plan is “part of an intricate strategy to pressure the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran or see far more stringent sanctions re-imposed on the country.”

Earlier on Monday, Zarif took to Twitter to condemn the new US plans, urging Pompeo to “Stop dreaming”. He noted that US has already declared “ceasing US participation” in the JCPOA.

MNA/IRN 83770316