US no longer a member of JCPOA after withdrawal: Borrell

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.

According to Borrell, Sanctions have been imposed at a specific time and on a specific schedule.

“The United States has withdrawn from the JCPOA, and now they cannot claim that they are still part of the JCPOA in order to deal with this issue from the JCPOA agreement. They withdraw. It’s clear. They withdraw,” Borrell said.

Borrell further maintained that the EU does not seek confrontation with China.

US Representative to the United Nations has recently accused Tehran of violating UNSCR 2231 and called for the extension of Iran’s arms embargo.

However, the resolution needs the approval of nine members of the Security Council as well as Russia and China not vetoing the proposal.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that the US will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after UN sanctions expire in October.

Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions.

