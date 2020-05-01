Pompeo's remarks not in accordance with intl. laws

Referring to remarks by US officials to extend Iran's arms embargo indefinitely, he said that it is natural that countries will not accept such a measure that Americans are taking against international law.

The US attempts to present itself as ‘JCPOA participant’ is like a joke, he added.

Takht-Ravanchi noted that therefore, the Americans do not have any legal arguments, adding that their measure will certainly be rejected by the United Nations and the Security Council.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the US unilaterally withdrew last year, a UN ban on weapons sales to Tehran will end in October 2020.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that the US will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after UN sanctions expire in October.

Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

He also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

