Export of non-oil goods on Qeshm Island’s ports hits 7.8fold in two months

Allahmorad Afifipour in an interview with FNA on Sat. said that 676,000 tons of various types of goods were loaded and unloaded from ports on Qeshm Island in the first two months of the current year [from March 21 to May 20], showing a significant growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Implementation of health protocols resulted in 98% reduction in maritime transport, he added.

He expounded on the performance of the organization in loading and unloading goods on Qeshm Island in the first two months of the current year and added, “in this period, 676,933 tons of various types of oil- and non-oil goods were loaded and unloaded on this Island.”

Of total goods loaded and unloaded on Qeshm Island, 656,737 tons of which is related to the non-oil goods while the remaining 20,196 tons of goods is related to the oil products, Afifipour emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the significant sevenfold export of non-oil goods in ports of Qeshm Island and added, “some 24,359 tons of export goods has been transported in the first two months of the current year, showing a dramatic 679 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

He put that cabotage [transport of goods or passengers between two places in the same country by a transport operator from another country] operations of non-oil goods at more than 624,371 tons.

