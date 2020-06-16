Cost of importing goods via CFZ to decrease: official

He revealed the approval of reducing 25 percent of commercial profit on the products imported via Shahid Beheshti port of Chabahar at the Cabinet of Ministers.

With the incessant follow-ups and at the support of government, the proposal of 25 percent decline in commercial profit of goods imported through Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar was approved at the Cabinet of Ministers.

After the completion and operation of first phase of development plan, the proposal of reducing commercial profit of the goods was put atop agenda of the provincial ports and maritime department general and Ports and Maritime Organization [PMO] through identifying factors affecting increase of traffic of goods and container through Shahid Rajaei Port of Chabahar.

He went on to say that reducing 25% of business profit on the goods and products imported via Chabahar Port will reduce import costs and also increase imports and exports considerably.

Turning ports of Shahid Beheshti and Shahid Kalantari ports into free zone, allocating 20 percent of import of basic goods needed in the country to Chabahar Free Zone and reducing 25 percent of business profit are of the proposals put forward by provincial Ports and Maritime Department General in line with developing east corridor and Makran coastal areas, the director general of provincial ports and maritine department general added.

