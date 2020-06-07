UAE, China, Iraq account for 54% share of Iran’s non-oil exports value: IPRC

There is a relatively strong focus on Iran’s export target markets in such a way that the aforementioned three countries accounted for about 54 percent of country’s total exports share value of non-oil goods, Head of Iranian Parliament Research Center Mohammad Ghasemi added.

According to IPRC, about 42 percent of Iran’s imports from 2018 to 2011 has been made from the three countries of China, UAE and South Korea while over 70 percent of products has been imported from 10 countries in the same period.

MA/FNA13990317000562