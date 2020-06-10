  1. Economy
Security of Khorramshahr Port’s waterway to southern Iraqi ports to increase: official

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Director-General of Khorramshahr Ports and Maritime Department General Nourollah Asadi on Tue. said that security of Khorramshahr port’s waterway to southern ports of Iraq will be increased.

He revealed the establishment of a direct link between Khorramshahr Port and Iraqi southern ports and added, “with the drastic measures taken in this regard, control and safety of Arvandroud Strategic Waterway will be improved in all maritime operations.”

With the increase of transit of vessels to Iraqi destinations via Arvand waterway and in order to control more safety of Arvand waterway, “we will witness ever-more control of the safety of waterway and coordination in maritime operations, provided that a direct link is launched between Khorramshahr Port and southern ports of Iraq,” he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the stoppage of export vessels in Khorramshahr port and added, “with the discounts given by Khorramshahr port to the vessels whose goods and commodities were repatriated due to the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, and could not unload their products in Kuwait, these vessels remained ‘undecided’ at jetties of Khorramshahr port for some months and finally, products of these vessels were discharged at the port.”

Presently, products of these vessels are being repackaged for export in the form of container, he continued.

