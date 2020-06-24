Iran carries out 90% of its trade via sea: PMO deputy

Jalil Eslami made the remarks on Wed. on the occasion of World Maritime Day.

He pointed to this year’s slogan of World Maritime Day entitled “sailors and seafarers are key elements of maritime industry” and added, “supply chain of world trade is chain which seafarers play a fundamental role in this sector.”

He went on to say that 20,000 maritime operations were conducted by seafarers in trade ports of the country last year [ended March 20, 2020].

Promoting professional knowledge and technical knowhow of maritime industry is one of the main duties of the Ports and Maritime Organization, he added.

Maritime Think-Tank Center will be commissioned with the cooperation and collaboration of seafarers soon, he emphasized.

