Iran COVID-19 update: 3117 new cases, 64 deaths in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 157,562 with the death toll standing at 7,942.

COVID-19 has infected 3117 people and claimed 64 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, he noted.

According to Jahanpour, 2,565 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 123,077 people have recovered.

So far, 975,936 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

According to the latest figures, 6,388,535 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 377,883 and recoveries amounting to 2,922,663.

