Iran COVID-19 update: 1,869 new cases, 59 deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Saturday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 133,521 with the death toll standing at 7,359.

He noted that out of the 1,869 new cases, 386 patients have been hospitalized, while the remaining 1,483 were outpatients who were discharged.

According to Jahanpour, 2,633 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 104,072 people have recovered.

So far, 781, 286 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

The global death toll from coronavirus has passed 340,000 with over 5.3 million known cases of infection and more than 2.17 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

