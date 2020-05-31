Iran COVID-19 update: 2,516 cases, 63 deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Sunday, saying 511 patients out of the 2,516 new cases were hospitalized, while the remaining 2,005 were outpatients who were prescribed and discharged.

He added that 63 people lost their lives in the past day due to the new disease, bringing the total death toll to 7,797.

The health ministry spokesman said that 2,527 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 118,848 have recovered.

So far, 935,894 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

The global death toll from coronavirus has passed 371,000 with over 6.17 million known cases of infection and more than 2.7 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

MR