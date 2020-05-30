Global coronavirus tally passes 6 million

As of Saturday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,033,814 while the death toll increased to 366,890, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Currently, the US has 1,793,530 confirmed cases and 104,542 deaths, both tallies account for the highest in the world, according to the CSSE.

Meanwhile, in terms of cases, Brazil comes in second place with 468,338 infections.

This was followed by Russia (387,623), Spain (285,644), the UK (271,222), Italy (232,248), France (186,923), Germany (183,019), India (173,763), Turkey (162,120), Peru (148,285), Iran (146,668), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 38,161 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,229), France (28,717), Brazil (27,944) and Spain (27,121).

MR