May 30, 2020

Global coronavirus tally passes 6 million

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 6 million mark, while the deaths have neared 367,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 6,033,814 while the death toll increased to 366,890, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Currently, the US has 1,793,530 confirmed cases and 104,542 deaths, both tallies account for the highest in the world, according to the CSSE.

Meanwhile, in terms of cases, Brazil comes in second place with 468,338 infections.

This was followed by Russia (387,623), Spain (285,644), the UK (271,222), Italy (232,248), France (186,923), Germany (183,019), India (173,763), Turkey (162,120), Peru (148,285), Iran (146,668), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 38,161 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,229), France (28,717), Brazil (27,944) and Spain (27,121).

