Iran, EAEU trade vol. tops 5mn tons: IRICA spox

“After six-month period since the execution of PTA with EAEU, Iran’s total trade volume with the Union topped more than five million tons at large,” said Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), on Saturday.

Some 5,104,984 tons of products, valued at $1,782,577,719, were exchanged between Islamic Republic of Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member states from Oct. 27, 2019 to April 24, 2020, he added.

In this period, Islamic Republic of Iran exported 1,344,377 tons of products, valued at $539,612,456, to EAEU’s member states, he said, adding, “of total volume of products exported from the country to EAEU, Russia, Armenia and Kazakhstan accounted for 53, 23 and 16 percent share of Iran’s total export volume respectively.”

He went on to say that 3,760,607 tons of products, valued at $1,242,965,263, have been imported into the country since implementation of PTA between Iran and EAEU.

MNA/4915184