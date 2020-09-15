Talks between Iran, Azerbaijan kick off on PTA

In this edition of talks, which was held by the representatives of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) and various divisions of the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, representatives of the foreign ministries of the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan and also economic attaché of Iranian Embassy to Baku also attended.

Concurrent with the serious determination of political leaders of the two countries for developing and depending bilateral economic ties, the preliminary talks went ahead satisfactorily and the two sides reached an agreement on the text proposed by the Islamic Republic of Iran and some consideration raised by Azeri side.

The next round of talks will be held in near future with the aim of finalizing the text of agreement for signing and sealing between ministers of the two countries.

It should be noted that agreement for signing Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) was reached between the two countries on the sidelines of last year’s visit of Iranian President Rouhani to Baku for participating in Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit.

