Deputy FM names Aras Free Zone as Iran’s ‘highway’ to Eurasian region

“Aras Free Zone has a very effective role and a very good geographical position in the trade with Eurasia and Nordooz border is the country’s only land gate and highway for export to Eurasian countries,” he said on Thursday while paying a one-day visit to the free zone.

The official pointed to the necessity of increasing investment in the region.

“Armenia is a great opportunity for us and given that the Aras Free Zone has a unique opportunity to increase trade with this country and the Eurasian countries, we hope that the government will try to seize this special opportunity,” added Ansari.

The signing of the Free Trade Agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union has created a golden opportunity for Aras Free Zone that can use it to enter markets of Eurasian countries, he said.

MAH/IRN 83818119