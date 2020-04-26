Eurasia, a suitable opportunity to expand trade coop. between Iran, Belarus

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani made the remarks in a meeting with Belarusian Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Yuri Ivanovic Lazarcic on Sat.

Given the membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), suitable way has been paved for developing and deepening trade and economic ties between Islamic Republic of Iran and Belarus, Rahmani added.

He stated, “barriers existing ahead of expansion and development of relations between the two countries should be scrutinized precisely in line with removing them.”

Turning to the previous agreements made between the two countries for strengthening exchanges and increasing trade ties between Iran and Belarus, he added, “signing and sealing a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member states pave a suitable way for boosting trade ties between the two countries and effective steps should be taken in this regard.”

He reiterated, “focusing on existing capacities with friend and neighboring countries and also increasing trade exchanges with northern countries are the general policy of the government of Islamic Republic of Iran in promoting trade and economic ties.”

For his part, Belarus Ambassador in Iran Yuri Ivanovic Lazarcic said, “we are trying to take advantage of existing opportunities for the promotion of economic cooperation between the two countries.”

He pointed to one of his main tasks in developing economic diplomacy between the two countries of Iran and Belarus and added, “with the coordination made, we are after holding a joint economic commission between the two countries via video conference.”

The ambassador pointed to some consequences of spread of coronavirus pandemic on economic development of many countries in world and added, “this pandemic has created problems in trade relations of countries with each and suitable ways should be provided for the expansion of cooperation.”

