Three working groups tasked to boost Iran-EAEU coop.

Hamid Zadboum said on Monday that according to this protocol, which includes the outcome of the negotiations held in the previous meeting, the parties agreed to establish three new working groups on customs cooperation, technical measures (standards) and health measures within the framework of the agreement inked between the two countries, he added.

After determining the agenda, the meetings of these working groups will be held in the near future between representatives of the relevant organizations of the country and member states of Eurasian Economic Union, Zadboum emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) said, “in this protocol, Iran's proposals were included with regards to setting up a banking working group and a working group on transportation and transit as well as cooperation in the fields of investment, bartering and free trade zones and it was decided that the Eurasian Economic Union would respond after reviewing.”

In this protocol, the two parties emphasized encouragement of cooperation between trade associations to make maximum use of the capacity of the Interim Agreement, especially within the framework of Article 1-6 of the Interim Agreement inked between the two countries to establish a free trade zone as well as raising awareness between private sectors of Iran and EAEU member states, the deputy minister of industry underscored.

